      Lakshmi Manchu Tweets On Anti-CAA Protests, Gets Trolled Like Never Before

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu, one of the most outspoken ladies in the industry, recently condemned the Delhi police for allegedly attacking Jamia Millia Islamia University students, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In her emotional tweet, the Dongaata heroine said that she believes in the Constitution and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to 'these riots'.

      "Every bill that comes out has been thought of thoroughly for the betterment of 1.3 billion people. However, just because the parliament passes something doesn't mean it's the common will of the people. And that is why we are the biggest democracy. India is burning right now and this is not how we see our beautiful country. I have a lot of faith in Modi ji to make sure that these riots come to an end; that he will do what is right by the people. But I condemn these riots and police brutality. It should stop immediately. I believe in the constitution," (sic) she tweeted.

      Needless to say, the tweet went viral in no time with some netizens slamming Lakshmi Manchu for believing in 'fake news'.

      Here, we present the most hard-hitting tweets on her remarks.

      Uday @focusonprocess

      Police took action against arsonists and stone peters. Your reaction is based on fake news not on facts. Media interview with some youth gathered in protest reveals the fact that some group creating panic among Muslims.

      Jatavathgovind @GovindJatavath

      Police brutality??? Few days back u applauded telengana police and now http://hypocrisy.no matter where the police is from they fight against the traits disturbing the society

      Sudheer varma @sudheervarma44

      Ur brother kids having US citizenship thats why u reacted right. We want And we need that bill@@jai modi@jai hind

      Venkat reddy @ysr5000

      First know some truth and tweet dont just follow bollywood heroines tweets and simply cut and paste and tell us what is wrong in CAA u better go through news madam And can't u see how student and liberal s are protesting so peaceful way by pelting stones, and what u expect police to be done when protesters are vandalising and damaging public property Jamia milia university students are studying on religious reservations and fighting for secularism dont u think some where it has to be changed by some one it's the situation is like now or never I support #CAA and #NRC BHARAT MATA KI JAI

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

