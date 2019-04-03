Lakshmi's NTR Box Office Collections (5 Days): Ram Gopal Varma Gets His Biggest Hit Ever

RGV's Highest Grosser Ever

According to the latest trade reports, Lakshmi's NTR has crossed the USD 250,000 mark at the US box office and become RGV's highest grossing movie in the country.

Lakshmi's NTR Mania Grips Telangana

Lakshmi's NTR is also doing pretty well domestically despite not releasing in Andhra Pradesh due to a court order. It has already convincingly beaten the NTR biopic at RTC X Roads and left Nandamuri fans heartbroken. Needless to say, this is a big achievement and proves that RGV is back in top form.

The WOM Is Decent

Most fans feel that Lakshmi's NTR is not a phenomenal film, however, its decisively better than RGV's recent outings. Most movie buffs have said that P Vijay Kumar and Sritej have carried off their roles with ease and added a new dimension to the film. However, at the same time, a section of the audience has complained that the second half is not as good as it could have been. As such, the WOM is mixed but not negative.

To Conclude

The controversies surrounding Lakshmi's NTR and the lukewarm response to Balakrishna's NTR Biopic seem to have gone a long way in helping the 'Vennupotu Story' emerge as a neat hit. The film is likely to remain strong at the box office in the coming days. All in all, the RGV of old is back and means business.