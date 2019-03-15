Lakshmi's NTR Release Date Controversy: The EC Makes A Statement, Is It Good News For RGV?

Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most talented filmmakers in Telugu cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of his highly controversial Lakshmi's NTR, which revolves around the relationship between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathy. The film, touted to be the 'real story' of the mass leader, has ruffled a few feathers owing to its gripping and politically charged trailer.

Shortly after the film became the talk of the town, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist approached the Election Commission and demanded a ban on it for showing Chandrababu Naidu in 'bad light'. The activist also urged the EC to take the matter seriously as it could affect the Andhra Pradesh elections.

Now, the EC has responded to the controversy. In his statement, the Chief Electoral Officer said that the body is set to examine the film and decide whether it violates the 'Model Code Of Conduct'.

"Will check if the content influences the voters or election result, whether if it violates Model Code of Conduct? A decision will be taken only after reaching a conclusion," he added.

The statement clearly indicates that the EC has not taken a decision about the film yet. As such, this development might make RGV a bit nervous.

While the fate of Lakshmi's NTR still hangs in balance, RGV is pretty confident that things will work out fine as he has shown 'facts'. In fact, during the pre-release function, he had said that the film would reach the audience even if he is killed.

In case you did not know, Lakshmi's NTR features theatre artiste P Vijay Kumar as NTR while Kannada beauty Yagna Shetty plays Lakshmi Parvathy. Actor Sritej too is a part of the cast.

So, will Lakshmi's NTR be able to keep its date with fans? Comments, please!