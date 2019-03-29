Lakshmi’s NTR Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say!

Ram Gopal Varma is back with the movie Lakshmi's NTR, the film which has had controversies associated with it. After a couple of postponements, this film which gained the attention of the filmgoers with the two trailers of the movie, has taken over the big screens today (March 29, 2019).

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Majnu, Lakshmi's NTR features P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty, Sritej, Aningi Rajasekhar etc., in the lead roles. The movie has been tagged s biographical drama and reportedly takes the audiences through the events of NTR's life after his lose in the elections and arrival of Parvathy Lakshmi.

However, Lakshmi's NTR faced a backlash as the film's release in AP has reportedly been stayed. At the same time, the movie has been released in Telangana and other parts of the country. Lakshmi's NTR has also released in the USA as well.

The social media is expected to be filled with opinions and reviews regarding the film upon the completion of the shows on its day 1 in the theatres. The first shows in the Telugu speaking regions is expected to begin after 9. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have to say about Lakshmi's NTR.