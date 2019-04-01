English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lakshmi's NTR Weekend Box Office Collections (3 Days): Ram Gopal Varma Crushes NTR Biopic

    By
    |

    The year 2018 was a rather forgettable one for Ram Gopal Varma. The maverick filmmaker suffered a big setback when Officer opened to a dull response at the box office and ended up being a disaster of epic proportions. To make matters worse, it failed to impress critics and fans alike which proved to be its downfall. With the Officer debacle in the past, RGV is currently in the limelight due to his latest release Lakshmi's NTR. The controversial film, revolving around the relationship between NTR and Lakshmi Parvathi, hit screens on Friday (March 29, 2019) and opened to a phenomenal response at the box office.

    Lakshmi's NTR 3 Days Box Office Collections

    Lakshmi's NTR remained rock-solid on Saturday (March 30, 2019) and Sunday (March 31, 2019), ending its first weekend on a high. Its three-day worldwide share is likely to be around Rs 6 crore which is quite a decent figure.

    RGV Destroys NBK

    The film has also done pretty well at RTC X Roads and collected nearly Rs 12 lakh in three days. In doing so, it has beaten NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu quite convincingly. While NTR Kathanayakudu had collected Rs 10 lakh in three days, NTR Mahanayakudu had raked Rs 3 lakh.

    Controversy Is The Name Of The Game

    Lakshmi's NTR highlights the darkest phase of Anna Garu's personal life and projects his 'alludu' Chandrababu Naidu as a backstabber. The controversial nature of the movie seems to have helped it grab plenty of attention and rake in the moolah.

    The WOM Is Mixed

    The consensus is that Lakshmi's NTR is not a phenomenal film but it's a lot better than RGV's recent outings. Most critics have pointed out that Vijay Kumar and Sritej have essayed their roles very well and added a new dimension to the film. However, at the same time, some critics have complained that the second half is not as good as it could have been. As such, the WOM is a bit mixed which might affect Lakshmi's NTR in the long run.

    The Way Ahead...

    Lakshmi's NTR is likely to show a dip in collections today (April 1, 2019) as it's the first Monday. However, this should not be a big problem as the movie is already in the green.

    Most Read: NTR Biopic Vs Lakshmi's NTR Box Office Collections (Day 1): Ram Gopal Varma Beats Balakrishna

    Read more about: ram gopal varma
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue