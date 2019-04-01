Lakshmi's NTR Weekend Box Office Collections (3 Days): Ram Gopal Varma Crushes NTR Biopic

Lakshmi's NTR 3 Days Box Office Collections

Lakshmi's NTR remained rock-solid on Saturday (March 30, 2019) and Sunday (March 31, 2019), ending its first weekend on a high. Its three-day worldwide share is likely to be around Rs 6 crore which is quite a decent figure.

RGV Destroys NBK

The film has also done pretty well at RTC X Roads and collected nearly Rs 12 lakh in three days. In doing so, it has beaten NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu quite convincingly. While NTR Kathanayakudu had collected Rs 10 lakh in three days, NTR Mahanayakudu had raked Rs 3 lakh.

Controversy Is The Name Of The Game

Lakshmi's NTR highlights the darkest phase of Anna Garu's personal life and projects his 'alludu' Chandrababu Naidu as a backstabber. The controversial nature of the movie seems to have helped it grab plenty of attention and rake in the moolah.

The WOM Is Mixed

The consensus is that Lakshmi's NTR is not a phenomenal film but it's a lot better than RGV's recent outings. Most critics have pointed out that Vijay Kumar and Sritej have essayed their roles very well and added a new dimension to the film. However, at the same time, some critics have complained that the second half is not as good as it could have been. As such, the WOM is a bit mixed which might affect Lakshmi's NTR in the long run.

The Way Ahead...

Lakshmi's NTR is likely to show a dip in collections today (April 1, 2019) as it's the first Monday. However, this should not be a big problem as the movie is already in the green.