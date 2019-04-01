Lakshmi's NTR Weekend Box Office Collections (3 Days): Ram Gopal Varma Crushes NTR Biopic
The year 2018 was a rather forgettable one for Ram Gopal Varma. The maverick filmmaker suffered a big setback when Officer opened to a dull response at the box office and ended up being a disaster of epic proportions. To make matters worse, it failed to impress critics and fans alike which proved to be its downfall. With the Officer debacle in the past, RGV is currently in the limelight due to his latest release Lakshmi's NTR. The controversial film, revolving around the relationship between NTR and Lakshmi Parvathi, hit screens on Friday (March 29, 2019) and opened to a phenomenal response at the box office.
Lakshmi's NTR 3 Days Box Office Collections
Lakshmi's NTR remained rock-solid on Saturday (March 30, 2019) and Sunday (March 31, 2019), ending its first weekend on a high. Its three-day worldwide share is likely to be around Rs 6 crore which is quite a decent figure.
RGV Destroys NBK
The film has also done pretty well at RTC X Roads and collected nearly Rs 12 lakh in three days. In doing so, it has beaten NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu quite convincingly. While NTR Kathanayakudu had collected Rs 10 lakh in three days, NTR Mahanayakudu had raked Rs 3 lakh.
Controversy Is The Name Of The Game
Lakshmi's NTR highlights the darkest phase of Anna Garu's personal life and projects his 'alludu' Chandrababu Naidu as a backstabber. The controversial nature of the movie seems to have helped it grab plenty of attention and rake in the moolah.
The WOM Is Mixed
The consensus is that Lakshmi's NTR is not a phenomenal film but it's a lot better than RGV's recent outings. Most critics have pointed out that Vijay Kumar and Sritej have essayed their roles very well and added a new dimension to the film. However, at the same time, some critics have complained that the second half is not as good as it could have been. As such, the WOM is a bit mixed which might affect Lakshmi's NTR in the long run.
The Way Ahead...
Lakshmi's NTR is likely to show a dip in collections today (April 1, 2019) as it's the first Monday. However, this should not be a big problem as the movie is already in the green.
Most Read: NTR Biopic Vs Lakshmi's NTR Box Office Collections (Day 1): Ram Gopal Varma Beats Balakrishna