Lakshmi's NTR To Face The Censors Today, Will Ram Gopal Varma Pass This Hurdle Without Any Issues?

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of his ambitious film Lakshmi's NTR which is slated to hit screens on March 22, 2019. The film, revolving around the relationship between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathy, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans owing to its gripping trailer and captivating posters. Now, here is a big update about Lakshmi's NTR.

According to the latest reports, the film is set to go to the 'Censors' today (March 5, 2019) and the final result will most probably be known this evening. The general feeling is that Lakshmi's NTR has portrayed the Nandamuri family in poor light and hence the makers might be asked to get a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from them. If this is indeed the case, then the film might run into trouble.

In case you did not know, Lakshmi's NTR features P Vijaya Kumar and Kannada actress Yagna Shetty in the lead. Actor Shritej, who plays Chandrababu Naidu, too is a part of the cast. The film focuses on the infamous Viceroy House episode and this has helped it grab attention from the political fraternity.

So, will Laksmi's NTR be able to keep its date with fans? Comments, please!