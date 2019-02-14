Lakshmi's NTR: Meet The Cast Of Ram Gopal Varma's Controversial Film About NTR
The eagerly-awaited trailer of Lakshmi's NTR was released a few hours ago much to the delight of countless movie buffs. Not surprisingly, it has become the talk of the town in no time and garnered over one million digital views. The trailer features quite a few controversial episodes from the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's life and also shows Chandrababu Naidu in unfavourable light. The buzz is the film will ruffle a few feathers, becoming a talking point in the political fraternity. With Lakshmi's NTR fever gripping fans, here is a look at who is playing who in the movie.
Yagna Shetty As Lakshmi Parvathi
Kannada actress Yagna Shetty plays politician Lakshmi Parvathi in the film. Lakshmi's NTR shows how she entered NTR's life and became his second wife despite facing severe opposition from the Telugu Desam Party founder's family members. Yagna has got the body language right and has done full justice to this intriguing character.
P Vijay Kumar As NTR
Theatre artiste P Vijay Kumar plays the former mass leader in his 'real biopic'. His mannerisms are almost identical to the one associated with NTR and this proves that he has hit the bull's eye. Some time ago, RGV had revealed that P Vijay Kumar underwent a rigorous training programme in order to prepare for Lakshmi's NTR
"Contrary to some reports the person who is playing NTR In #LakshmisNTR is a telugu theatre actor from West Godavari who I put under training for months to catch NTR's body language , demeanour , speech pattern," he had added.
Shritej As CBN
Shritej, best known for his performances in Vangaveeti and Touch Chesi, will be seen playing current Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Lakshmi's NTR. His fierce expressions have already grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons.
Other Characters
The characters Balakrishna and Harikrishna are also seen in the trailer. However, RGV is yet to reveal the names of the actors playing the Nandamuri brothers on the big screen. One might get more clarity on this in the coming days.
To Conclude
The official theatrical trailer of Lakshmi's NTR will be released alongside Balakrishna's NTR Mahanayakudu on February 22, 2019. The general feeling is that this 'clash' might not go down well with Nandamuri fans.