Lakshmi's NTR: Meet The Cast Of Ram Gopal Varma's Controversial Film About NTR

Yagna Shetty As Lakshmi Parvathi

Kannada actress Yagna Shetty plays politician Lakshmi Parvathi in the film. Lakshmi's NTR shows how she entered NTR's life and became his second wife despite facing severe opposition from the Telugu Desam Party founder's family members. Yagna has got the body language right and has done full justice to this intriguing character.

P Vijay Kumar As NTR

Theatre artiste P Vijay Kumar plays the former mass leader in his 'real biopic'. His mannerisms are almost identical to the one associated with NTR and this proves that he has hit the bull's eye. Some time ago, RGV had revealed that P Vijay Kumar underwent a rigorous training programme in order to prepare for Lakshmi's NTR

"Contrary to some reports the person who is playing NTR In #LakshmisNTR is a telugu theatre actor from West Godavari who I put under training for months to catch NTR's body language , demeanour , speech pattern," he had added.

Shritej As CBN

Shritej, best known for his performances in Vangaveeti and Touch Chesi, will be seen playing current Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Lakshmi's NTR. His fierce expressions have already grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons.

Other Characters

The characters Balakrishna and Harikrishna are also seen in the trailer. However, RGV is yet to reveal the names of the actors playing the Nandamuri brothers on the big screen. One might get more clarity on this in the coming days.

To Conclude

The official theatrical trailer of Lakshmi's NTR will be released alongside Balakrishna's NTR Mahanayakudu on February 22, 2019. The general feeling is that this 'clash' might not go down well with Nandamuri fans.