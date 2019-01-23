English
    Is This The New Look Of Chandrababu Naidu From Lakshmi's NTR?

    It is no secret that Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most popular and controversial film-makers in the Telugu film industry. He has managed to emerge as a key figure in the industry because of his unique brand of storytelling , bold nature and eccentric tweets. At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming film Lakshmi's NTR. The film is touted to be the 'real biopic' of the former Andhra CM and it'll highlight a few controversial episodes from his life.

    The film's teaser was released a few days ago and it introduced us to the titular character. A theatre artiste plays NTR in the film and his eerie resemblance to the mass leader grabbed attention in no time.

    Now, RGV has shared a new still from Lakshmi's NTR and asked the fans to identify the characters. It is quite obvious that the poster features NTR and Chandrababu Naidu. However, by refusing to reveal the identities, the Antham director has added to the curiosity surrounding Lakshmi's NTR.

    RGV also shared a photo of the reel Lakshmi Parvathy and this created a buzz in the industry.

    Lakshmi's NTR is slated to hit the screens this February and its trailer is likely to be released early next month.

    So, are looking forward to Lakshmi's NTR? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
