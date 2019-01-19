English
    Lakshmi’s NTR Teaser: Who Is Playing NTR In Ram Gopal Varma’s Movie? Here’s the Answer!

    By Staff
    It is no secret that Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most controversial and outspoken names in the Telugu film industry today. In the 1990s he changed the tenets of Indian cinema with films such as Siva, Antham and Kshanam Kshanam and proved his mettle. Over the past few years,however, he has kind of lost his charm and delivered one flop after the other. His last directorial venture Officer is a case in point. Now, the maverick director is in the limelight because of his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR.

    According to RGV, it is the 'real biopic' of NTR and highlights his relationship with Lakshmi Parvathi. The teaser of the movie was released yesterday (January 18, 2019) and it has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The teaser introduces us to the titular character. And, believe it or not, the person playing NTR bears a striking resemblance to him.

    Lakshmis NTR

    The teaser has a dark feel to it and this indicates that the film is likely to deal with the controversial episodes of NTR's life.

    Shortly after the release of the teaser , RGV revealed that the person playing NTR is a theatre artiste from West Godavari . He underwent training in order to get the right kind of body language for the role.

    Lakshmi's NTR features Yagna Shetty as Laksmi Parvathi and it is likely to hit the screens this February.

    Read more about: lakshmis ntr
    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 20:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
