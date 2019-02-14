English
    Lakshmi's NTR Trailer: This Ram Gopal Varma Film Promises To Be A Controversial & Captivating Drama

    Maverick film-maker Ram Gopal Varma is currently in the limelight owing to his controversial film Lakshmi's NTR which is touted to be the 'real biopic' of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster. The film has grabbed plenty of attention because of its posters and eerie teaser. Many in the industry feel that it is going to highlight a few incidents which might not go down well with the current Telugu Desam Party leadership. Needless to say, this has added to the buzz surrounding the movie.

    Lakshmis NTR

    Now, the official trailer of Lakshmi's NTR has been released. It has a dark feel to it and is a pretty intense affair. It highlights NTR's relationship with Lakshmi Parvati and the controversy that followed. The trailer also focuses on the way in which NTR was 'betrayed' and dethroned. If the trailer is anything to go by, Lakshmi's NTR might turn out to be quite a captivating affair with plenty of romance and drama.

    Lakshmi's NTR features a theatre actor as NTR while Yagna Shetty plays the role of Lakshmi Parvati. Tharak Ponnappa plays Chandrababu Naidu.

    The full theatrical trailer off Lakshmi's NTR will be released on February 22, 2019 alongside NTR Mahanayakudu.

    So, did you like the trailer of Lakshmi's NTR? Comments, please!

