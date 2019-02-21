Lakshmi's NTR Vs NTR Mahanayakudu: Ram Gopal Varma And Not Balakrishna Has The Edge?

Nothing seems to be working in favor of Nandamuri Balakrishna who had pinned huge hopes on the prestigious biopic movie, based on the life of actor-turned-politician, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Ever since the movie got initiated, it ran into quite some troubles with the casting and the technical team, while the buzz amongst the audience wasn't always too great.

Audience was always of the opinion that the real-life story will be fabricated in the movie as Balayya's proximity with the chief minister of Andhra would exclude the controversial aspects relevant to Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the movie.

Despite the fact that NTR Kathanayakudu embraced with positive reviews from the audience, the same was an outright rejection from the audience right from the opening day. This resulted in one of the biggest ever disasters in the career of Balayya. The result has been a huge concern to the Nandamuri actor and this prompted him to reshoot certain sequences for better output.

The sequel, Mahanayakudu, pulls in a lot of controversy and debate as it revolves around NTR's political life and that is where the audience isn't too keen to watch this version of the biopic.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR trailer is a super hit on YouTube. RGV's flick predominantly deals with the dull phase of Rama Rao's political journey where he faces backstab, all-time political low and zero backing from his own people. The trailer infers the fact that the antagonist of the movie and Lakshmi's NTR is NTR's own son-in-law, Chandrababu Naidu, while Balayya's NTR Mahanayakudu accuses Nandedla Bhaskar Rao as the antagonist.

This different projections of the facts in both movies would be interesting to see upon its respective release with respect to the making and acceptance from the audience. Going by the present trend, audience is keener and looking forward towards Lakshmi's NTR than NTR Mahanayakudu as they feel that the former is closer to reality without any distortions.

The Trailer Statistics

NTR Mahanayakudu has clocked a mediocre 2.9M views with just 64K Likes and 22K Dislikes. This ideally doesn't create a positive vibe to the movie unit considering the fact that the biopic is based on the biggest ever Telugu star and the lead actor is another big star of his generation.

On the other hand, Lakshmi's NTR has clocked over 7.5M views with over 226K Likes. This is impressive by any yardstick as all the actors are relatively new and it also seems that the movie is made on a shoestring budget.

With some dynamic developments about the life of Annagaru, it is just some matter of time as to which version of NTR's biopic would emerge successful at the box office.