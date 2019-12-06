Latest TRP Ratings Telugu: Manmadhudu 2 Overtakes Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya!

Manmadhu 2's TRP Rating

Reportedly, Manmadhudu 2's satellite rights were bagged by Star Maa and the movie was telecast on November 24, 2019, at 6 PM. According to reports, the Nagarjuna starrer had registered a TRP rating of 7.61.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya's TRP Rating

Meanwhile, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya's television rights are with Gemini TV and the movie was one among the special premieres of November. The film, which was telecast at 6 PM on November 24, 2019, received a TRP rating of 3.70.

Box Office Performances

Manmadhudu 2 had hit theatres in August and the film had come in with huge expectations. However, the Nagarjuna starrer failed to live up to the hype and couldn't make much of an impact at the box office. On the other hand, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya turned out to be a much-talked-about film and the movie, which released in theatres in June had left everyone impressed. The Navin Polishetty starrer emerged as one among the major hits of the year.

Other Movies That Were Telecast

Meanwhile, a few other movies were also telecast in the last week of November. Dear Comrade, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, was telecast for the second time and registered a TRP rating of 4.26. Geetha Govindam and Naa Peru Surya were also aired on television. Geetha Govindam registered a TRP rating of 4.56 whereas the Allu Arjun starrer got 3.52 TRP ratings.