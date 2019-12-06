Latest TRP Ratings Telugu: Manmadhudu 2 Overtakes Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya!
Manmadhudu 2 and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya are among the two prominent releases of this year. Importantly, these two films had their television premieres in the last week of November. Interestingly, a report that has come on social media reveals that Manmadhudu 2, starring Nagarjuna in the lead has overtaken Navin Polishetty's Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya in terms of the TRP ratings. Read to know further details regarding this.
Manmadhu 2's TRP Rating
Reportedly, Manmadhudu 2's satellite rights were bagged by Star Maa and the movie was telecast on November 24, 2019, at 6 PM. According to reports, the Nagarjuna starrer had registered a TRP rating of 7.61.
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya's TRP Rating
Meanwhile, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya's television rights are with Gemini TV and the movie was one among the special premieres of November. The film, which was telecast at 6 PM on November 24, 2019, received a TRP rating of 3.70.
Box Office Performances
Manmadhudu 2 had hit theatres in August and the film had come in with huge expectations. However, the Nagarjuna starrer failed to live up to the hype and couldn't make much of an impact at the box office. On the other hand, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya turned out to be a much-talked-about film and the movie, which released in theatres in June had left everyone impressed. The Navin Polishetty starrer emerged as one among the major hits of the year.
Other Movies That Were Telecast
Meanwhile, a few other movies were also telecast in the last week of November. Dear Comrade, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, was telecast for the second time and registered a TRP rating of 4.26. Geetha Govindam and Naa Peru Surya were also aired on television. Geetha Govindam registered a TRP rating of 4.56 whereas the Allu Arjun starrer got 3.52 TRP ratings.
However, a list that has been revealed by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) reveals that none of the movies managed to enter the top five programmes of the past week.
(Source: T2B Live Twitter Page)