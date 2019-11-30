Latest TRP Ratings Telugu Week 47: iSmart Shankar Makes A Mark Yet Again!

iSmart Shankar, the film from the Puri Jagannadh-Ram Pothineni team, is among the most successful films of the year, so far. Now, the latest TRP ratings of the programmes aired on Telugu television channels in Week 47 of 2019 prove that iSmart Shankar continues to make a mark on the mini-screen as well. According to the report, the Ram Pothineni starrer has been placed at the fifth spot in the list of the top 5 programmes of Week 47.

Reportedly, iSmart Shankar, which was aired on Zee Telugu, registered a TRP rating of 71,14,000. For the uninitiated, it isn't the first time iSmart Shankar is being played on the mini-screens. The film had registered an impressive TRP Rating during its television premiere as well. According to reports, the Ram Pothineni starrer had recorded over 16,30,000 impressions during its mini-screen debut. Reportedly, the film's premiere happened in October.

iSmart Shankar is also at the second spot in the list of the Telugu movies of 2019, which went on to register maximum TRP ratings for its television premiere, this year. F2, the blockbuster movie of the year, is presently at the top spot.

As far as Week 47 TRP ratings of Telugu programmes are concerned, Telugu serials are ruling the chart. Popular serial Karthika Deepam, which is being aired on Star Maa channel, is at the top spot with over 1,62,06,000 impressions. Vadinamma, which is another serial aired on Star Maa itself, is at the second spot by registering a TRP rating of 1,08,16,000. Gorintaku and Mounaragam, which are also serials aired on the same channel are placed at the third and the fourth spots, respectively. As far as channels are concerned, it is Star Maa which ruled the TRP ratings chart in Week 47. ETV Telugu has been placed at the second spot in the list.