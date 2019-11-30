    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings Telugu Week 47: iSmart Shankar Makes A Mark Yet Again!

      By
      |

      iSmart Shankar, the film from the Puri Jagannadh-Ram Pothineni team, is among the most successful films of the year, so far. Now, the latest TRP ratings of the programmes aired on Telugu television channels in Week 47 of 2019 prove that iSmart Shankar continues to make a mark on the mini-screen as well. According to the report, the Ram Pothineni starrer has been placed at the fifth spot in the list of the top 5 programmes of Week 47.

      Latest TRP Ratings Telugu Week 47: iSmart Shankar Makes A Mark Yet Again!

      Reportedly, iSmart Shankar, which was aired on Zee Telugu, registered a TRP rating of 71,14,000. For the uninitiated, it isn't the first time iSmart Shankar is being played on the mini-screens. The film had registered an impressive TRP Rating during its television premiere as well. According to reports, the Ram Pothineni starrer had recorded over 16,30,000 impressions during its mini-screen debut. Reportedly, the film's premiere happened in October.

      iSmart Shankar is also at the second spot in the list of the Telugu movies of 2019, which went on to register maximum TRP ratings for its television premiere, this year. F2, the blockbuster movie of the year, is presently at the top spot.

      As far as Week 47 TRP ratings of Telugu programmes are concerned, Telugu serials are ruling the chart. Popular serial Karthika Deepam, which is being aired on Star Maa channel, is at the top spot with over 1,62,06,000 impressions. Vadinamma, which is another serial aired on Star Maa itself, is at the second spot by registering a TRP rating of 1,08,16,000. Gorintaku and Mounaragam, which are also serials aired on the same channel are placed at the third and the fourth spots, respectively. As far as channels are concerned, it is Star Maa which ruled the TRP ratings chart in Week 47. ETV Telugu has been placed at the second spot in the list.

      Read more about: ismart shankar
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue