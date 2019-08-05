Balakrishna And Top Producer To Unite For Pink Remake? Title Revealed?

Mass hero Balakrishna is all set to begin work on the 105th movie of his illustrious career, to be directed by Tamil filmmaker KS Ravikumar. Now, here is some more big news for all 'N Fans' out there. In an exciting development, NBK is all set to join hands with top producer Dil Raju for a movie tentatively titled 'Lawyer Saab', which might be a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead,

Reports further state Dil Raju is likely to discuss the proposed film with Balakrishna in the near future and finalise things once the 'Legend' gives him the green signal. Many feel that doing a message-oriented movie has the potential to help the 'Nata Simha' reinvent himself and get an image makeover.

In case you did not, Pink was a courtroom drama that touched upon the safety of women while highlighting how a 'no means no'. While 'Shahenshan' essayed the role of an aged lawyer, Anando Brahma actress played the female lead. Pink has already been remade in Tamil as Ner Konda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar and Jersey lady Shraddha Srinath in the lead, which is slated to release on August 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is going through a dry phase on the professional front as his last two releases (NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu) were box office duds. His film with KS Ravikumar, being referred to as NBK 105, is a pakka mass entertainer featuring plenty of punch dialogues. The buzz is that the film will be titled either Ruler or Kranthi. However, this has not been confirmed yet. Many feel that the untitled film might revive Balakrishna's career and re-establish him as Tollywood most revered mass hero.

