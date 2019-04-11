Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Jr NTR, Allu Arjun And Others Cast Their Votes
The Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the greatest celebration of democracy, are underway in several states going to the polls today (April 11, 2019) as part of the first phase. Just like the common man, most celebrities feel that casting their vote is not merely a right but a duty. With election season in full swing, several top stars from the Telugu film industry turned up to cast their votes and make their presence felt. Here are some of the top photos.
Allu Arjun Casts His Vote
Actor Allu Arjun was one of the first stars to cast his vote. Just days before the polls, the 'Stylish Star' had campaigned for Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and urged his fans to support Naga Babu. On the work front, he currently has a movie with Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar in his kitty. He will also be collaborating with Dil Raju for Icon.
Jr NTR Does His Duty
Jr NTR too fulfilled his duty and set a good example for his fans. Even though several TDP supporters want him to enter politics and follow in his father's footsteps, the 'Young Tiger' has so far stayed away from the political arena. He is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which features 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel lead.
Setting An Example
Siva actress Amala Akkineni cast her vote at 7:30am and set an excellent example for the younger generation.
"Voted !! Thank you Hyderabad , nice arrangements , no crowd at 7.30 am , no stress . I love India," she wrote after fulfilling her duty.
A Message From Nagarjuna
Actor Nagarjuna, one of the biggest stars in Tollywood, too is likely to vote later today. Urging his fellow countrymen to do the same, he said that it is once in five years that we get the opportunity to elect our leaders.
"Every 5 years we get to choose our leaders and celebrate democracy!!It's time to vote!!!! #timetovote," he tweeted.
So, like your favourite stars, will you too be fulfilling your constitutional duty during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019? Tell us in the space below.
Most Read: Ali Gives A Shockingly Strong Counter To Pawan Kalyan's Comments, Leaves Power Star Fans Fuming