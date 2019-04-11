Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Jr NTR, Allu Arjun And Others Cast Their Votes

Allu Arjun Casts His Vote

Actor Allu Arjun was one of the first stars to cast his vote. Just days before the polls, the 'Stylish Star' had campaigned for Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and urged his fans to support Naga Babu. On the work front, he currently has a movie with Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar in his kitty. He will also be collaborating with Dil Raju for Icon.

Jr NTR Does His Duty

Jr NTR too fulfilled his duty and set a good example for his fans. Even though several TDP supporters want him to enter politics and follow in his father's footsteps, the 'Young Tiger' has so far stayed away from the political arena. He is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which features 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel lead.

Setting An Example

Siva actress Amala Akkineni cast her vote at 7:30am and set an excellent example for the younger generation.

"Voted !! Thank you Hyderabad , nice arrangements , no crowd at 7.30 am , no stress . I love India," she wrote after fulfilling her duty.

A Message From Nagarjuna

Actor Nagarjuna, one of the biggest stars in Tollywood, too is likely to vote later today. Urging his fellow countrymen to do the same, he said that it is once in five years that we get the opportunity to elect our leaders.

"Every 5 years we get to choose our leaders and celebrate democracy!!It's time to vote!!!! #timetovote," he tweeted.