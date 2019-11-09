    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Lucifer Telugu Remake: Sukumar Refuses To Direct Chiranjeevi? Inside Deets Out!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Some time ago, it was reported that Sukumar had been roped in to direct Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, it seems, the plan has gone for a toss. According to reports, the Rangasthalam filmmaker has refused to direct 'Megastar' and asked him to find a new director. The grapevine suggests, Sukumar is not okay with directing a remake as it comes with quite a few 'creative limitations'.

      Sukumar's Creative Urges Got In The Way?

      Sukumar's Creative Urges Got In The Way?

      Sukumar usually prefers writing fresh scripts rather than tweaking someone's work. It seems, this preference too encouraged him to say no to the Lucifer remake. Either way, the general feeling is that he should be respected for working on his terms.

      No Bad Blood

      No Bad Blood

      Sukumar has, however, made it clear that would love to work with Chiranjeevi in the near future if the Sneham Kosam hero decides to do an original movie. As such, there is no bad blood between the two.

      A Busy Time For Sukumar

      A Busy Time For Sukumar

      Meanwhile, Sukumar is set to begin work on a film with 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun, being referred to as 'AA 20'. The film was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu, however, 'Prince' decided against doing it, which ruffled a few feathers.

      "Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film," (sic) Mahesh Babu had tweeted while announcing his decision.

      Chiru 152 On The Way

      Chiru 152 On The Way

      On the other hand, Chiranjeevi was last in the highly ambitious Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which underperformed at the box office. He will soon be teaming up with Koratala Siva for a message-oriented movie, being referred to as Chiru 152. The film reportedly has Trisha as the leading lady, which has piqued the curiosity.

      Chiru 152: Chiranjeevi And Koratala Siva's Movie Gets A Classy Title?

      Read more about: sukumar chiranjeevi
      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue