MAA Elections 2019: Did Mahesh Babu Fail Naresh By Not Casting His Vote?

The MAA Elections 2019, which saw Naresh locking horns with Shivaji Raja for the President's post, was held on Sunday (March 10, 2019) with Tollywood biggies such as Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna turning up to cast their votes. When all was said and done, the Naresh panel beat the Sivaji group and this marked the beginning of a new era for MAA. Unlike the popular comedian, the Sogasu Chuda Taramaa? actor enjoyed the support of Chiranjeevi and his 'Mega Brother' Naga Babu and made a big difference.

Naresh also had brother-in-law Mahesh Babu's backing. However, contrary to expectations, 'Prince' did not show up to cast his vote and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry with some fans saying that Mahesh Babu had let down the veteran actor big time.

Now, the real reason behind his absence has been revealed. According to a leading website, Naresh had attacked Shivaji while campaigning which upset the Spyder actor. As a result, he decided to refrain from participating in the elections.

Mahesh Babu's absence could have hurt Naresh's prospects in the event of a tight contest. However, as Naresh's team managed to secure an easy win, no damage was done.

One might get more clarity on this matter in the days to come. Stay tuned.