Maharshi Action Scenes: Are These The Sequences Which Would Offer Mass Treat For Mahesh Babu Fans?

College Fight

As you all know, the college episode is an important part of the movie in which Rishi's journey as a student will also be portrayed. If reports are to be believed, the film will have a college fight sequence, which has been shot in Dehradun.

Village Fight

Maharshi will also seemingly have a very interesting fight sequence set amidst the backdrop of a village. If reports are to be believed, the village fight sequence in the film has been set amidst the backdrop of Karaikudi/Pollachi.

Godla Chavidi Fight

It seems like the festival season of Godla Chavidi, which is a harvest festival will also be showcased in the film. The reports reveal that Maharshi will have a fight sequence set amidst the backdrop of Godla Chavidi.

Library Fight

If the speculations are to be believed, Maharshi will have more of action sequences in the college episode. Reports suggest that the film will have a stunning action sequence set in the college library. It would be something really interesting to watch out for.

Playground Fight

Mahesh Babu fans would have more such action treats to enjoy. Reports suggest that the film will have a playground fight sequence as well. It seems like the makers had shown the glimpses of the same in the teaser.