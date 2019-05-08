Maharshi: After Vijay, This Top Star To Star In Remake Of Mahesh Babu's Movie?

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi, one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, features 'Prince' in three different avatars and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is an exciting update about Maharshi. According to latest reports, Bollywood star Salman Khan and the entire Dabangg 3 team will be watching the film during a special premiere.

'Bhai' has previously starred in the Bollywood remakes of South hits such as Pokkiri, Stalin and Bodyguard to name a few. As such, if he likes Maharshi, he might decide to remake it in Bollywood.

One is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days.

Interestingly, a few days ago, it was reported that Vijay was 'in talks' to star in the Tamil remake of Maharshi which indicates that the movie has grabbed plenty of attention in the remake market.

Maharshi features Aravinda Sametha actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder hero. Actors Allari Naresh, Meenakshi Dixit and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

