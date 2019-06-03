Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (25 Days): Mahesh Babu Scores A Big Win Over Chiranjeevi

Maharshi Beats Khaidi No 150

According to initial trade estimates, Maharshi raked in nearly Rs 0.6 crore at the AP/TS on Sunday (June 2, 2019) and remained fairly stable. The film's 25-day share stands at Rs 80.05 which means that it has gone past the lifetime collections of Khaidi No 150. Needless to say, this is quite an achievement and it bears testimony to Mahesh Babu's star power.

A Phenomenal Feat

Maharshi has created history in Andhra Pradesh by becoming the first movie to cross Rs 40 crore share in the state which is a remarkable feat.

He Was Right

During the Maharshi pre-release event, distributor Dil Raju had said that the film would exceed expectations and emerge a hit.

"Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

His prophecy has come true.

Two In A Row

Last year, 'Prince' became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened on a good note and became a runaway hit at the box office. With Maharshi, he has delivered two consecutive hits and proved his mettle.

What's Next?

Mahesh Babu will soon be beginning work on Sarileru Neekevvaru, the 26th movie of his career. He also has a movie with Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram in his kitty.