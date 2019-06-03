English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (25 Days): Mahesh Babu Scores A Big Win Over Chiranjeevi

    By
    |

    The Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi hit screens on May 9, 2019 and opened to a good response at the AP/TS box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Thereafter, it had a splendid weekend and remained the top choice of movie buffs. Maharshi also remained strong during Week 2 and Week 3 as none of the new releases clicked with fans. Now, 25 days later, the Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie is still ruling the box office.

    Maharshi Beats Khaidi No 150

    According to initial trade estimates, Maharshi raked in nearly Rs 0.6 crore at the AP/TS on Sunday (June 2, 2019) and remained fairly stable. The film's 25-day share stands at Rs 80.05 which means that it has gone past the lifetime collections of Khaidi No 150. Needless to say, this is quite an achievement and it bears testimony to Mahesh Babu's star power.

    A Phenomenal Feat

    Maharshi has created history in Andhra Pradesh by becoming the first movie to cross Rs 40 crore share in the state which is a remarkable feat.

    He Was Right

    During the Maharshi pre-release event, distributor Dil Raju had said that the film would exceed expectations and emerge a hit.

    "Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    His prophecy has come true.

    Two In A Row

    Last year, 'Prince' became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened on a good note and became a runaway hit at the box office. With Maharshi, he has delivered two consecutive hits and proved his mettle.

    What's Next?

    Mahesh Babu will soon be beginning work on Sarileru Neekevvaru, the 26th movie of his career. He also has a movie with Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram in his kitty.

    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 24): Will The Mahesh Babu Movie Cross This Milestone?

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi
    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue