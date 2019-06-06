Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (28 Days): How Much Has Mahesh Babu's Film Collected So Far?

28 Days Collections

According to early trade estimates, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 0.4 crore at the AP/TS box office on Wednesday (June 5, 2019) and remained unstoppable. The film's total 28-day share stands at around Rs 83 crore which is a solid figure.

Maharshi Overpowers New Releases

ABCD, the first big release after Maharshi, failed to impress fans and ended up being a box office dud. Sita, featuring Kajal Aggarwal, too sank without a trace at the ticket window. The lacklustre response to these movies helped Maharshi stay strong even after the first week and make a solid impact.

Mahesh Babu Silences His Critics

In 2017, Mahesh Babu suffered a big setback when Spyder bombed at the box office and failed to impress fans. Last year, he bounced back with Bharat Ane Nenu which opened to a good response at the box office and became a hit. Now, with Maharshi, the 'Super Star' has delivered another hit and silenced his critics.

He Was Right

During the Maharshi pre-release function, producer Dil Raju had said that the film would be a hit and added that its climax has the potential to click with fans.

"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

His prophecy has come true big time.

The Road Ahead...

With Maharshi hitting the jackpot, Mahesh Babu is set to begin work on Sarileru Neekevvaru which is the 26th film of his career.