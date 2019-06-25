Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (47 Days): Mahesh Babu's Movie Set To Beat Baahubali

Maharshi 47 Days

According to latest reports, Maharshi raked in nearly Rs 0.05 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 47 and continued its dream run. Its total 47-day share stands at around Rs 84 crore, which is a solid figure.

Maharshi Set To Beat Baahubali

The film is set to complete 50 days in 200 centres at the AP/TS box office, which is a big achievement. It is second only to Baahubali 2, which completed 50 days in 282 centres.

Interestingly, Maharshi has beaten Baahubali rather convincingly as the SS Rajamouli-directed movie completed 50 days in merely 129 centres.

Two In A Row

Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a hit. With Maharshi, 'Prince' has made it two in a row and proved his mettle.

Dil Raju Was Right

During the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the film would exceed expectations and become a huge hit.

"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

It seems that Maharshi has lived up to Dil Raju's expectations.

The Road Ahead...

With Maharshi hitting the bullseye, Mahesh Babu is set to turn his attention to Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.