English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (47 Days): Mahesh Babu's Movie Set To Beat Baahubali

    By
    |

    The Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi hit screens on Thursday (May 9, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Thereafter, it remained strong and ended its opening week on a positive note. As none of the subsequent releases worked, Maharshi remained the top pick of fans in the Week 2 and Week 3 as well. Now, nearly 50 days after its release, Maharshi is still raking in the moolah. Here is the latest update.

    Maharshi 47 Days

    According to latest reports, Maharshi raked in nearly Rs 0.05 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 47 and continued its dream run. Its total 47-day share stands at around Rs 84 crore, which is a solid figure.

    Maharshi Set To Beat Baahubali

    The film is set to complete 50 days in 200 centres at the AP/TS box office, which is a big achievement. It is second only to Baahubali 2, which completed 50 days in 282 centres.

    Interestingly, Maharshi has beaten Baahubali rather convincingly as the SS Rajamouli-directed movie completed 50 days in merely 129 centres.

    Two In A Row

    Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a hit. With Maharshi, 'Prince' has made it two in a row and proved his mettle.

    Dil Raju Was Right

    During the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the film would exceed expectations and become a huge hit.

    "Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    It seems that Maharshi has lived up to Dil Raju's expectations.

    The Road Ahead...

    With Maharshi hitting the bullseye, Mahesh Babu is set to turn his attention to Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (4 Weeks): Set For A Phenomenal Achievement?

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue