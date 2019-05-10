English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Sets A Non-Baahubali Record

    By
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a terrific year for Mahesh Babu. The 'Super Star' grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons when Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a terrific response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. The fil featured him in the role of a Chief Minister and did justice to his image. At present, he is in the limelight due to his latest release Maharshi which hit screens on May 9, 2019. The emotional-drama has opened on a terrific note and set the box office on fire. Here is the detailed report.

    A Terrific Day 1

    As per early estimates, Maharshi has collected nearly around Rs 26 crore at the AP and TS box office on Day 1 and taken a terrific start. One is likely to get a clearer picture once the official figures are revealed.

    Mahesh Babu Beats Pawan Kalyan

    The film has also taken a phenomenal start at RTC X Roads and set a non-Baahubali 2 record. Maharshi's collections stand at Rs 28,98,58 which is slightly higher than what Agnyaathavaasi had raked in on the opening day. In other words, ‘Prince' has beaten Pawan Kalyan in style.

    The WOM Is Mixed

    The general feeling is that Maharshi is a predictable yet watchable film. Mahesh Babu has been praised for delivering a solid performance and carrying off three avatars with ease. Similarly, Jagapathi Babu has impressed fans with his robust performance. At the same time, some movie goers have said that the screenplay is not engaging enough. As such, the WOM is mixed which might affect Maharshi in the days to come.

    The Way Ahead…

    Being one of the biggest releases of 2019, Maharshi is set to have a phenomenal run at the box office. The film might witness a slight drop in collection on Friday (May 10, 2019) as it a working day. However, the weekend numbers are likely to be phenomenal. Mahesh mania is truly upon us.

    Maharshi Producer Convyed A 'Bad News' To Mahesh Babu? Deets Inside!

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 4:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue