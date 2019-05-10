Maharshi AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Sets A Non-Baahubali Record

A Terrific Day 1

As per early estimates, Maharshi has collected nearly around Rs 26 crore at the AP and TS box office on Day 1 and taken a terrific start. One is likely to get a clearer picture once the official figures are revealed.

Mahesh Babu Beats Pawan Kalyan

The film has also taken a phenomenal start at RTC X Roads and set a non-Baahubali 2 record. Maharshi's collections stand at Rs 28,98,58 which is slightly higher than what Agnyaathavaasi had raked in on the opening day. In other words, ‘Prince' has beaten Pawan Kalyan in style.

The WOM Is Mixed

The general feeling is that Maharshi is a predictable yet watchable film. Mahesh Babu has been praised for delivering a solid performance and carrying off three avatars with ease. Similarly, Jagapathi Babu has impressed fans with his robust performance. At the same time, some movie goers have said that the screenplay is not engaging enough. As such, the WOM is mixed which might affect Maharshi in the days to come.

The Way Ahead…

Being one of the biggest releases of 2019, Maharshi is set to have a phenomenal run at the box office. The film might witness a slight drop in collection on Friday (May 10, 2019) as it a working day. However, the weekend numbers are likely to be phenomenal. Mahesh mania is truly upon us.