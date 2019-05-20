Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 11): Mahesh Babu's Movie Remains Invincible

Day 11 Collections

According to early estimates, Maharshi raked in around Rs 2.4 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 11 and continued its dream run. Trhe film had a good second Sunday with the night shows witnessing good occupancy. The film's total AP/TS share stands at Rs 72 crore which is an enviable figure.

A Disappointment In Ceded

The film is, however, struggling in Ceded and might not break-even. Its Day 11 share was merely Rs 38 lakh which is quite underwhelming. The total collections stand at Rs 8.37 crore. The film needs to collect another Rs 3.63 crore to break-even which might prove to be a herculean task even for the 'Super Star'.

Maharshi Beats The Mixed WOM

The general feeling seems to be that Maharshi is a reasonably engaging attempt at storytelling that features a lively performance from ‘Super Star' Mahesh Babu but suffers due to its mundane screenplay and ordinary plot. While many felt that the mixed WOM would affect the film's collections, the reality has turned out to be quite different which bears testimony to Mahesh Babu's star power.

The Road Ahead...

Allu Sirish's ABCD, which released on May 17, 2019, has not been able to impress fans and critics alike. To make matters worse, its box office performance is below the mark. As such, it is unlikely to slow down Maharshi in the coming days. Enough said!