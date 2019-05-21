Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 12): A Terrific Day For The Mahesh Babu Starrer

Day 12 Collections

As per early estimates, Maharshi continued its dream run on Monday (May 20, 2019) and remained the top choice of the target audience. Its Day 12 share is likely to be around Rs 2.5 crore which is an enviable figure.

Mahesh Silences His Critics

In 2017, Mahesh Babu suffered a big setback when the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Spyder bombed at the box office while failing to impress fans. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, never really clicked with the mass audience which proved to be its downfall. With two back-to-back hits, Mahesh Babu has put the debacle behind him and proved his mettle.

Maharshi Overcomes The Mixed WOM

The general feeling is that Maharshi has its merits but never reaches its full potential as the plot is quite predictable. The WOM is mixed but this has not had too much of an impact on its box office performance.

Dil Raju’s Prophecy Comes True

Prior to Maharshi's release, Dil Raju had said that the film would meet expectations and emerge as a big hit.

"How much ever expectations you have this film will satisfy everyone. Almost worked on this project on 3 years. Vamshi did the best wat he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mind blowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

The Way Ahead

The Allu Sirish starrer ABCD has not lived up to expectations which might benefit Maharshi and help it stay strong for a few more days. Enough said!