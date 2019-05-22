English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (Day 13): Mahesh Babu Starrer Reigns Supreme!

    By
    |

    Maharshi, the 25th film of Mahesh Babu's career, hit screens on Thursday (May 9, 2019) and opened to a terrific response at the box office while receiving decent reviews. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, collected nearly Rs 24 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 1 itself which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Thereafter, it remained rock solid over the weekend much to the delight of the 'Prince' army. Now, nearly two weeks after its release, Maharshi is still the top choice of the target audience. Here is the complete report.

    A Rocking Day 13

    According to latest trade estimates, Maharshi collected a share of Rs 1.58 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 13 and remained fairly stable. Its 13-day share stands at Rs 71.04 crore which is a good figure. The film needs to collect another Rs 5.96 crore to break-even.

    Bad News For Ceded

    The movie is, however, struggling in Ceded and has failed to make an impact. Its 13-day share stands at nearly 9 crore, a thoroughly underwhelming figure. The film needs to collect a further Rs 3 crore in order to break-even which seems to be a difficult task.

    He's The Man To Beat

    Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and became a hit. With Maharshi, he has delivered his second consecutive hit and force that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    The WOM Is Mixed

    The general feeling is that Maharshi is a reasonably entertaining movie but it fails to reach its full potential due to its weak screenplay and predictable plot. As such, the WOM is mixed. However, this does not seem to have affected Maharshi too much.

    The Way Ahead

    As ABCD has failed to click with fans, Maharshi is likely to remain the top pick of movie buffs in the coming days and this might help it stay strong for some more time.

    Read: Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 9): Mahesh Babu To Achieve A New Record?

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue