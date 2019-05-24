Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 15): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Slows Down A Bit
Super Star Mahesh Babu's much-hyped Maharshi hit screens on May 9, 2019 and opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews for critics. It did phenomenal business on Day 1 and collected Rs 24 crore much to the delight of movie buffs. Thereafter, it remained strong throughout the first week and served as strong proof of Prince's star power. It also did well in Week 2 and remained unstoppable. Here is the latest update about Maharshi's box office performance.
Day 15 Collections
As per early estimates, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 1 crore on Thursday (May 23, 2019) and slowed down a bit. Its total AP/TS collections stand at nearly Rs 74 crore which is an impressive figure. The film needs to collect a further Rs 2 crore in order to breakeven.
Not Surprising!
The dip in collections is not too surprising as the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and the Andhra Pradesh Elections were declared on Thursday (May 23, 2019) and they grabbed plenty of attention.
Dil Raju’s Prophecy Comes True
During the Maharshi pre-release event, distributor Dil Raju had said that the film would meets the expectations of fans and emerge as a hit.
"How much ever expectations you have this film will satisfy everyone. Almost worked on this project on 3 years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mind blowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.
His prophecy has come true.
Two In A Row
Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and became a big hit. With Maharshi, he has delivered another hit and proved his mettle.
The Road Ahead
Kajal Aggarwal's Sita, which releases today (May 24, 2019), might slow down Maharshi a bit. However, the Vamshi-directed movie is still likely to remain the top choice of the target audience. Enough said!
