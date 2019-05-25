Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 16): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Remains Stable

Day 16 Collections

According to latest reports, Maharshi collected around Rs 1 crore on Friday (May 24, 2019) and remained fairly stable at the AP/TS box office. This indicates that it is still the top choice of the target audience.

He’s The Boss

Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a hit. With Maharshi, he has delivered his second consecutive hit and proved his mettle.

ABCD Debacle Helps Maharshi

Allu Sirish's ABCD, the first big release post Maharshi, failed to impress critics and turned out to be a disaster which seems to have helped the Mahesh Babu starrer sail through the second week with ease.

During the Maharshi pre-release event, Dil Raju had guaranteed that Maharshi would be a terrific hit at the box office and satisfy fans big time.

"How much ever expectations you have this film will satisfy everyone. Almost worked on this project on 3 years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mind blowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

It seems that his prophecy has come true.

The Road Ahead

Maharshi is likely to remain strong for a few more days. However, it might witness a major drop in collections once NGK hits screens on May 31, 2019. Either way, this has turned out to be a memorable outing for the Super Star.