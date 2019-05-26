Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 17): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Continues Its Good Run

Day 17 Collections

As per latest reports, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 1 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 17 and witnessed good growth once again. The film is clearly still the top choice of the target audience.

The King Of Nizam

Mahashi collected Rs 0.43 crore at the Nizam box office on Day 17 and remained strong. The film's total 17-day share stands at Rs 7.17 crore which is a non-Baahubali record.

ABCD Failure Helps Mahashi

Allu Sirish's ABCD, the only major Telugu release of the previous week, failed o lie up to expectations and ended up being a disappointment which helped the Super Star's film stay strong in Week 2.

The Prophecy Comes True l

During the Mahashi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the film would meet the expectations of movie buffs and emerge as a clean hit.

"How much ever expectations you have this film will satisfy everyone. Almost worked on this project on 3 years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mind blowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

His words seem to have become a reality.

The Road Ahead...

As the film has entered the third week, it is likely to slow down in the coming days before ending its run on a solid note. Enough said!