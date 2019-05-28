Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 19): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Remains Fairly Stable

Day 19 Collections

According to latest trade reports, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 0.73 crore at the AP/TS box office on Monday (May 27, 2019) and remained stable. Its total collections stand at around Rs 77 crore which is a solid figure.

Rules Nizam

Maharshi also remained strong in Nizam and collected Rs 0.30 crore on Day 19. Its 19-day collections stand at Rs 28.70 crore which is an impressive figure.

Sita Debacle Helps Maharshi

Last week's big release Sita, featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the titular role, failed to impress fans and had a disappointing first weekend. The buzz is that its lacklustre performance helped Maharshi have a good third weekend.

Dil Raju Was Right

While speaking at the Maharshi pre-release event, Dil Raju had said that Maharshi would meet the expectations of fans and emerge as a hit.

"Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

His prophecy seems to have become a reality.

The Way Ahead...

Maharshi is likely to slow down once NGK hits screens on May 31, 2019. However, it will still remain the top choice of the Tollywood audience. All in all, Mahesh Babu mania is set to run wild for some more time.