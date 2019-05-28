English
    Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 19): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Remains Fairly Stable

    By
    |

    Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, featured the 'Super Star' in a new avatar and did full justice to his on-screen image. At present, Mahesh Babu is in the limelight due to Maharshi which it the screens on May 9, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. Nearly three weeks later, it is still going strong at the box office.

    Day 19 Collections

    According to latest trade reports, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 0.73 crore at the AP/TS box office on Monday (May 27, 2019) and remained stable. Its total collections stand at around Rs 77 crore which is a solid figure.

    Rules Nizam

    Maharshi also remained strong in Nizam and collected Rs 0.30 crore on Day 19. Its 19-day collections stand at Rs 28.70 crore which is an impressive figure.

    Sita Debacle Helps Maharshi

    Last week's big release Sita, featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the titular role, failed to impress fans and had a disappointing first weekend. The buzz is that its lacklustre performance helped Maharshi have a good third weekend.

    Dil Raju Was Right

    While speaking at the Maharshi pre-release event, Dil Raju had said that Maharshi would meet the expectations of fans and emerge as a hit.

    "Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

    His prophecy seems to have become a reality.

    The Way Ahead...

    Maharshi is likely to slow down once NGK hits screens on May 31, 2019. However, it will still remain the top choice of the Tollywood audience. All in all, Mahesh Babu mania is set to run wild for some more time.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
