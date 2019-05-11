Maharshi AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 2): Mahesh Babu Scores A Big Win Over Ram Charan!

Maharshi Day 2 Collections

As per early estimates, Maharshi remained stable on Day 2 and raked in nearly Rs 26 crore at the AP and TS box office. Most of the shows had good occupancy which resulted in these awesome figures. One is likely to get a clearer picture once the official figures are revealed.

Prince Beats Ram Charan

The film performed exceptionally well in the Krishna district and collected a share of Rs 74 lakh on Day 2, beating Rangasthalam in style and setting a non-Baahubali record. The Ram Charan starrer had collected Rs 69 lakh on Day 2 which was a phenomenal figure.

Will The Mixed WOM Affect Maharshi?

Most movie buffs are of the opinion that Maharshi is a fairly engaging affair that has a solid message but suffers due to a dull screenplay. As such, the WOM is not as healthy as expected which might prove to be an issue for Maharshi in the days to come.

The Road Ahead…

Given Mahesh Babu's immense popularity, Maharshi is likely to have a phenomenal run at the box office over the weekend. In fact, it might break a new records and establish the ‘Super Star' as Tollywood's favourite mass hero. Enough said!