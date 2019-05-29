Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 20): A Fair Day For The Mahesh Babu Starrer
Maharshi, featuring Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu in the lead role, hit screens on May 9, 2019 and opened to a fantastic response at the box office while impressing the target audience. Thereafter, the film had a solid first weekend and remained the top choice of movie buffs. Now, nearly three weeks after its release, Maharshi is still going strong at the box office and raking in the moolah. Here is the complete report.
Day 20 Collections
According to trade reports, Maharshi raked in around Rs 0.65 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 20 and continued its dream run. The film has already crossed the breakeven mark which bears testimony to Prince's star power.
Staying Strong
The film is also doing well in Nizam, an important market. It raked in nearly Rs 0.25 crore at the box office on Day 20, which took its total collections to Rs 28.95 crore.
Two In A Row
Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a hit. With Maharshi, the 'Super Star' has delivered his second consecutive hit and proved his star power.
He Was Right
During the Maharshi pre-release event, distributor Dil Raju had predicted that the film would meet expectations and emerge as a hit. He had also said it features an emotional climax.
"Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.
His words seem to have become a reality.
To Conclude
Maharshi is likely to slow down a bit once NGK hits screens on Friday (May 31, 2019), however, it should still remain the first choice of the target audience.
