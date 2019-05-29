Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 20): A Fair Day For The Mahesh Babu Starrer

Day 20 Collections

According to trade reports, Maharshi raked in around Rs 0.65 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 20 and continued its dream run. The film has already crossed the breakeven mark which bears testimony to Prince's star power.

Staying Strong

The film is also doing well in Nizam, an important market. It raked in nearly Rs 0.25 crore at the box office on Day 20, which took its total collections to Rs 28.95 crore.

Two In A Row

Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a hit. With Maharshi, the 'Super Star' has delivered his second consecutive hit and proved his star power.

He Was Right

During the Maharshi pre-release event, distributor Dil Raju had predicted that the film would meet expectations and emerge as a hit. He had also said it features an emotional climax.

"Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

His words seem to have become a reality.

To Conclude

Maharshi is likely to slow down a bit once NGK hits screens on Friday (May 31, 2019), however, it should still remain the first choice of the target audience.