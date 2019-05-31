Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 22): Mahesh Babu's Movie Is Still Going Strong!

Day 22 Collections

According to latest trade estimates, Maharshi raked in close to Rs 0.21 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 22 and remained the top choice of the target audience. Its' total collections stand at around Rs 79 crore, an impressive figure.

Maharshi Crushes Sita

Maharshi has virtually destroyed Sita at the AP/TS box office. The Kajal Aggarwal starrer raked in nearly 0.1 crore on Thursday (May 30, 2019) and ended its opening week on a weak note. ABCD too has proved to be no match for Mahesh mania.

The Prophecy Comes True

While speaking at the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the film would live up to expectations and emerge a big hit.

"Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

It seems he was absolutely right!

Will NGK Slow Down Maharshi?

Suriya's NGK, which released today (May 31, 2019), is likely to open on a good note at the AP/TS box office and this might slow down Maharshi big time. Either way, the film has emerged a big success and proved that Mahesh Babu is a force to be reckoned with. Enough said!