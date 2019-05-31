English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 22): Mahesh Babu's Movie Is Still Going Strong!

    By
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a terrific year for actor Mahesh Babu. The Tollywood heartthrob grabbed plenty of attention when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a terrific response at the box office and emerged a hit. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, featured 'Prince' in the role of a Chief Minister and did full justice to his mass hero image. At present, he in the limelight due to his latest release Maharshi which hit screens on May 9, 2019 and opened to a solid response at the box office.

    More than three weeks later, Maharshi is still doing well at the ticket window. Here is the full report.

    Day 22 Collections

    According to latest trade estimates, Maharshi raked in close to Rs 0.21 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 22 and remained the top choice of the target audience. Its' total collections stand at around Rs 79 crore, an impressive figure.

    Maharshi Crushes Sita

    Maharshi has virtually destroyed Sita at the AP/TS box office. The Kajal Aggarwal starrer raked in nearly 0.1 crore on Thursday (May 30, 2019) and ended its opening week on a weak note. ABCD too has proved to be no match for Mahesh mania.

    The Prophecy Comes True

    While speaking at the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the film would live up to expectations and emerge a big hit.

    "Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    It seems he was absolutely right!

    Will NGK Slow Down Maharshi?

    Suriya's NGK, which released today (May 31, 2019), is likely to open on a good note at the AP/TS box office and this might slow down Maharshi big time. Either way, the film has emerged a big success and proved that Mahesh Babu is a force to be reckoned with. Enough said!

    Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Fans Have One More Reason To Be Excited About SSMB26!

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue