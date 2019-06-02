English
    Maharshi AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 24): Mahesh Babu's Movie Continues Its Solid Run

    By
    |

    There's no denying the fact that 'Super Star'Mahesh Babu is one of the most revered and talented stars in Tollywood today. A powerhouse performer, 'Prince'is held in high regard because of his sweet personality, dashing looks, impressive versatility as an actor and bindass nature. During his career, he has acted in quite a few cult films and this has established him prove that success is his middle name.

    At present, he is in the spotlight due to Maharshi that hit screens on May 9, 2019. The film, directed by Vamshi is still going strong at the box office. Here's the full report.

    Day 24 Collections

    According to latest trade reports, Mahashi collected close to Rs 0.4 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 24 and continued is run. The film has already crossed the breakeven point which makes it a hit.

    Overcomes Mixed Reviews

    Maharshi never really clicked with several critics as they termed it a disappointment. While Mahesh Babu ‘s performance impressed all and sundry, the predictable screenplay upset critics big time. As such, the WOM was petty mixed. The phenomenal response to Maharshi clearly proves that Maharshi has overcome the mixed WOM which bears testimony to Prince's star power

    The Prophecy Comes True

    During the Maharshi pre-release event, ace producer Dil Raju had said that the film would meet expectations and become a big hit.

    "Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    His prophecy has become a reality.

    To Conclude

    None of the new releases, barring NGK, have made too much of an impact at the box office. As such, Maharshi is likely to stay strong for a few more days.

    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 24): Will The Mahesh Babu Movie Cross This Milestone?

