    Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 26): Mahesh Babu's Movie Refuses To Slow Down

    By
    |

    Last year, actor Mahesh Babu gave strong proof of his star power when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and became a big hit. The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, featured 'Prince' in the role of a dashing Chief Minster and did full justice to his mass hero image. With 2018 in the rearview, Mahesh Babu is currently in the limelight because of Maharshi which released on May 9, 2019. Nearly a month later, the film is still raking in the moolah.

    Day 26 Collections

    According to early trade estimates, Maharshi collected around Rs 0.30 crore at the AP/TS box office on Monday (June 3, 2019) and continued its truly enviable run. The film's total share stands at around Rs 80 crore which is a solid figure.

    Mahesh Silences His Detractors

    In 2017, Mahesh Babu suffered arguably the biggest setback of his career when Spyder filed to live up to expectations and ended up being an utter flop. With Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, he has silenced his critics and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    Dil Raju Was Right

    During the Maharshi pre-release event, ace producer Dil Raju had virtually guaranteed that the movie would prove to be a hit and added that fans would love it a lot.

    "Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    It seems that his prophecy has come true.

    To Road Ahead...

    As most of the new releases have failed to impress, Maharshi is set to remain the top choice of fans for a few more days. Meanwhile, with Maharshi still winning hearts, Mahesh Babu is set to begin work on

    Sarileru Neekevvaru which is the 26th movie of his career. The film, to be directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

    maharshi movie mahesh babu
