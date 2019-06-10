English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 32): Mahesh Babu Beats This Star Hero With Ease

    By
    |

    The much-hyped Maharshi, featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead, hit screens on May 9, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. Thereafter, it remained strong over the weekend and ended Week 1 on a terrific note. As new releases such as ABCD and Sita failed to make an impact, the Vamshi-directed movie remained solid in the subsequent weeks as well. Now, more than a month later, Maharshi is still raking in the moolah. Here is the detailed report.

    Day 32 Collections

    As per latest trade estimates, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 0.35 crore at the AP/TS box office on Sunday (June 10, 2019) and remained the top choice of the target audience. The film has already reached breakeven, which bears testimony to Prince's star power.

    Maharshi Crushes NGK

    NGK, the first major release after Maharshi, seems to have completely collapsed at the box office. The Sri Raghava-directed movie managed to collect Rs 80,000 on its tenth day, indicating that its run is almost over. The general feeling is that Suriya suffered big time due to the Mahesh wave.

    Overcomes Mixed WOM

    While Maharshi impressed fans, it failed to click with critics as most of them criticised it for its predictable screenplay. While Mahesh Babu received praise for his work, almost everything else failed to strike a cord. As such, the WOM was always mixed. The box office collections clearly indicate that the film has overcome the initial negativity.

    He Was Right

    While speaking at the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had praised Vamsi and added that the film would be a hit.

    "Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie i had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    He sure was right!

    The Road Ahead...

    Mahesh Babu will soon begin work on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which features him in the role of an army man. The film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, is slated to hit screens next year.

    Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 22): Mahesh Babu's Movie Is Still Going Strong!

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue