Maharshi AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 32): Mahesh Babu Beats This Star Hero With Ease

Day 32 Collections

As per latest trade estimates, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 0.35 crore at the AP/TS box office on Sunday (June 10, 2019) and remained the top choice of the target audience. The film has already reached breakeven, which bears testimony to Prince's star power.

Maharshi Crushes NGK

NGK, the first major release after Maharshi, seems to have completely collapsed at the box office. The Sri Raghava-directed movie managed to collect Rs 80,000 on its tenth day, indicating that its run is almost over. The general feeling is that Suriya suffered big time due to the Mahesh wave.

Overcomes Mixed WOM

While Maharshi impressed fans, it failed to click with critics as most of them criticised it for its predictable screenplay. While Mahesh Babu received praise for his work, almost everything else failed to strike a cord. As such, the WOM was always mixed. The box office collections clearly indicate that the film has overcome the initial negativity.

He Was Right

While speaking at the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had praised Vamsi and added that the film would be a hit.

"Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie i had tears in my eyes," he had said.

He sure was right!

The Road Ahead...

Mahesh Babu will soon begin work on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which features him in the role of an army man. The film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, is slated to hit screens next year.