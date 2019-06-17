English
    Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (Day 39): Another Good Sunday For Mahesh Babu's Movie

    The much-hyped Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi hit screens on May 9, 2019 and opened to a thunderous response at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, stayed strong in the subsequent days and ended Week 1 on a solid note. More than a month after its release, Maharshi is still raking in the moolah even though it has slowed down considerably. Here is the full report.

    According to initial trade estimates, Maharshi collected around Rs 0.12 crore at the AP/TS box office on Sunday (June 16, 2019) and continued its run. Most trade experts feel that this is a solid figure given that the film has been in theatres for over a month. The movir's total AP/TS share stands at nearly Rs 83 crore, which is quite impressive.

    Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged a hit. The film featured him in the role of a dashing Chief Minster and did full justice to his on-screen image. Now, with Maharshi, he has made it two in a row and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    During the Maharshi pre-release function, distributor Dil Raju had thanked Vamshi for dedicating more than two years of his life to the movie. He had also said that Maharshi would become a big hit.

    "Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    The box office numbers clearly prove that he was right.

    With Maharshi hitting the bullseye, 'Prince' is all set to begin work on Sarileru Neekevvaru, the 26th movie of his illustrious career. The film, to be helmed by Anil Ravipudi, features Kodava girl Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

