Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (Day 41): Mahesh Babu's Movie Is On Its Last Legs

Day 41 Collections

According to early trade estimates, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 0.10 crore at the AP/TS box office on Tuesday (June 18, 2019) and remained the top choice of die-hard Mahesh Babu fans. The film's total share stands at around Rs 83 crore, which is an enviable figure. Maharshi has already reached break-even, which makes it a successful venture for most parties.

Two In A Row

Last year, 'Prince' became the talk of the town when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged a hit. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, featured him in the role of a Chief Minster and did full justice to his on-screen image. With Maharshi, Mahesh Babu has delivered two consecutive hits and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Dil Raju Was Right

While interacting with the media at the Maharshi pre-release event, ace distributor Dil Raju had said that the film would click with fans and become a hit.

"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

His prophecy seems to have come true.

Mahesh Moves On To His Next

With Maharshi delivering the goods, Mahesh Babu is set to turn his attention to Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is likely to hit screens during Sankranti 2020.