Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (Day 8): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Remains Unstoppable

Last year, Mahesh Babu gave strong proof of his star power when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The movie, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, featured 'Prince' in the role of a Chief Minister and did full justice to his mass hero image. With Bharat Ane Nenu in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently in the limelight because of his latest release Maharshi which hit screens on May 9, 2019. Here is the latest update about its box office performance.

