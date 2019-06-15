English
    Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections Update: Mahesh Babu’s Movie Nears The End Of Its Run

    By
    |

    The Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi arrived in theatres on May 9, 2019 and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Thereafter, it had a splendid first weekend and remained the top choice of the target audience. More than a month after its release, Maharshi is all set to end its box office run on a healthy note. The film has slowed down considerably but is still raking in some money. Here is the complete report.

    Box Office Collections Update

    According to initial trade reports, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 0.1 crore on Friday (June 14, 2019) and continued its impressive run at the AP/TS box office. The film's total share stands at around Rs 83 crore, which is an impressive figure.

    Two In A Row

    In 2017, ‘Prince' suffered a setback when Spyder bombed at the box office and failed to impressive critics. Last year, he bounced back with Bharat Ane Nenu that emerged a runaway hit. With Maharshi, he has delivered two consecutive hits and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    Could The Results Have Been Better?

    Interestingly, Maharshi never really clicked with most critics as they panned it quite mercilessly. While Mahesh Babu received praise for his solid performance, the ‘predictable' screenplay failed to impress. The general feeling is that Maharshi could have done better had the WOM not been so negative.

    He Was Right

    During the Maharshi pre-release event, noted producer Dil Raju had said the film would exceed expectations and be a hit.

    Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    As the film is the green, Dil Raju's prophecy has come true.

    What’s Next?

    The ‘Super Star' is set to begin work on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is the 26th film of his career. The film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

    Read more about: maharshi telugu movie
    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
