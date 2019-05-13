Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (4 Days): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Has A Rocking First Weekend

A Solid First Weekend

According to initial estimates, Maharshi fared exceptionally well on Saturday (May 11, 2019) and Sunday (May 12, 2019) and ended its first weekend on a terrific note. The 4-day share is likely to be around Rs 49 crore which is simply phenomenal.

A Non-Baahubali Record

The film continued its good run in the Krishna district and collected a share of Rs 83.25 lakh on Sunday, setting a non-Baahubali record. Mahesh mania seems to have gripped the Telugu states big time!

Prince On A Roll

Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a terrific response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. With Maharshi wreaking havoc at the box office, ‘Prince seems set to get another hit which might work wonders for him.

The WOM Is Mixed

The general feeling seems to be that Maharshi is a moderately engaging movie that features a terrific performance from Mahesh Babu but suffers because of a dull screenplay. As such, the WOM is mixed which might create a problem for Vamshi Paidipally's movie in Week 2.

The Way Ahead…

Maharshi might witness a slight drop in collections today (May 13, 2019) as it is the first Monday. However, this should not be much of a problem as the film seems to have clicked with the target audience. Enough said!