Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (4 Days): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Has A Rocking First Weekend
As far as fans of Telugu cinema are concerned, Mahesh Babu is a name that needs no introduction at all. A veteran in his own right, the 'Super Star' enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his good looks, impressive screen presence, bindass nature and impressive versatility as an actor. During his career, he has starred in quite a few mass movies and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of Maharshi which released on May 9, 2019 and opened to a terrific response at the ticket window. Now, its first weekend report is out.
Nizam: 16.63C
Ceeded: 6.27C
UA: 6.14C
East: 4.92C
West: 3.84C
Krishna: 3.62C
Guntur: 5.9C
Nellore: 1.81C
Total 3 Days Share: 49.13Cr
Day 1 - 24.68Cr
Day 2 - 8.01Cr
Day 3 - 8cr
Day 4 - 8.44Cr
Total - 49.13Cr
*ALL TIME RECORD
A Solid First Weekend
According to initial estimates, Maharshi fared exceptionally well on Saturday (May 11, 2019) and Sunday (May 12, 2019) and ended its first weekend on a terrific note. The 4-day share is likely to be around Rs 49 crore which is simply phenomenal.
A Non-Baahubali Record
The film continued its good run in the Krishna district and collected a share of Rs 83.25 lakh on Sunday, setting a non-Baahubali record. Mahesh mania seems to have gripped the Telugu states big time!
Prince On A Roll
Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a terrific response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. With Maharshi wreaking havoc at the box office, ‘Prince seems set to get another hit which might work wonders for him.
The WOM Is Mixed
The general feeling seems to be that Maharshi is a moderately engaging movie that features a terrific performance from Mahesh Babu but suffers because of a dull screenplay. As such, the WOM is mixed which might create a problem for Vamshi Paidipally's movie in Week 2.
The Way Ahead…
Maharshi might witness a slight drop in collections today (May 13, 2019) as it is the first Monday. However, this should not be much of a problem as the film seems to have clicked with the target audience. Enough said!
