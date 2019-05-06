English
    Maharshi: Are These The Action Sequences Which Would Offer Mass Treat For Mahesh Babu Fans?

    By Lekhaka
    Maharshi has high hopes pinned on it and Mahesh Babu fans are charged up to welcome this movie to the theatres. Superstar Mahesh Babu is back after the tremendous success of Bharat Ane Nenu, the film which offered loads of memorable moments for Mahesh Babu fans. Now, the reports that have come in connection with Maharshi reveal that the movie has umpteen moments to offer fans, who have been eager to see Mahesh Babu in action mode. If reports are to be believed, Maharshi will have as many as five action sequences in it. Read on to know full details about these action sequences.

    College Fight

    As you all know, the college episode is an important part of the movie in which Rishi's journey as a student will also be portrayed. If reports are to be believed, the film will have a college fight sequence, which has been shot in Dehradun.

    Village Fight

    Maharshi will also seemingly have a very interesting fight sequence set amidst the backdrop of a village. If reports are to be believed, the village fight sequence in the film has been set amidst the backdrop of Karaikudi/Pollachi.

    Godla Chavidi Fight

    It seems like the festival season of Godla Chavidi, which is a harvest festival will also be showcased in the film. The reports reveal that Maharshi will have a fight sequence set amidst the backdrop of Godla Chavidi.

    Library Fight

    If the speculations are to be believed, Maharshi will have more of action sequences in the college episode. Reports suggest that the film will have a stunning action sequence set in the college library. It would be something really interesting to watch out for.

    Playground Fight

    Mahesh Babu fans would have more such action treats to enjoy. Reports suggest that the film will have a playground fight sequence as well. It seems like the makers had shown the glimpses of the same in the teaser.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
