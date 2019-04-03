English
    Maharshi Bags A Non-Baahubali Record Even Before Its Big Release?

    By Manu
    Maharshi is a film that has the potential to break all the existing records of the Telugu film industry. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidippally has been scheduled to release on May 9, 2019 and the fans have buckled up themselves to give a grand reception for the film.

    Of late, a few reports have been coming in regarding the pre-release business of the film. Now, the latest reports suggest that the film has pocketed a big record even before the release. Reportedly, the Hindi rights of this Mahesh Babu starrer have been sold and that too for a whopping price.

    If the reports are to be believed, Maharshi has fetched around Rs 26 crore in terms of the Hindi rights. If this amount is anything to go by, Maharshi has bagged a non-Baahubali record by becoming the Telugu film other than Baahubali, which has earned the maximum in terms of the Hindi dubbing rights.

    Meanwhile, reports had also come in regarding the satellite and digital rights of the film. The reports doing the rounds in online circuits suggest that the film fetched Rs 11 crore as satellite rights and Rs 16 crore as the digital rights. That rightly sums up the fact that the film is doing a solid pre-release business.

