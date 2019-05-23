Maharshi Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Mahesh Babu's Movie Has A Splendid Run

A Solid Week 2

According to reports, Maharshi collected Rs 1.22 crore at the AP/TS box office on Wednesday (May 22,2019) and ended its second week on a terrific note. The 2-week share stands at Rs 74 crore which is a solid figure.

No Match For F2

The film collected Rs 13.23 crore in Week 2 itself and remaindered the talk of the town. While the figure is impressive, it is lower than what the sleeper hit F2 had collected in its second week.

Two In A Row For Prince

Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and became a runaway hit. With Maharshi, he has delivered his second consecutive and proved his star power.

Maharshi Overcomes Mixed WOM

Many people feel that Maharshi is a fairly entertaining movie that features a spirited performance from ‘Super Star' Mahesh Babu but suffers due to its weak screenplay and predictable plot. As such, the WOM is not as positive as it could have been. However, this has not affected its performance too much.

The Road Ahead..

Maharshi might slow down a bit once NGK releases on Friday(May 31, 2019) but it's still likely to remain the top pick of the target audience. Enough said!